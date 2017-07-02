Konnert graduates from training

LAUGHLIN, Texas — Second Lieutenant Thomas Konnert graduated from United States Air Force Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training at Laughlin AFB, Texas, on June 9.

During the class, Konnert received approximately 200 hours of flying instruction in the T6 Texan II and the T38 Talon, and over 500 hours of classroom instruction pursuing subjects such as instrument flight procedures, applied aerodynamics, aircraft systems and weather. He spent a year of highly concentrated effort to earn his Air Force pilot wings. Konnert will continue his U.S. Air Force career as a fighter pilot flying the F16 Fighting Falcon from Tucson, Arizona.

Konnert is a 2010 graduate of Beavercreek High School and a 2015 graduate of The University of Colorado Boulder. He is the son of USAF Colonel (ret) Gary and Laura Konnert of Beavercreek. Konnert and his wife, Dahlia, look forward to an exciting career in the USAF.

http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/07/web1_Konnert.jpg