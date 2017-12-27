Schwallies celebrate 50th anniversary

FAIRBORN — Orlas and Gordon Schwallie of Fairborn recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends.

They were married Oct. 7, 1967 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Fairborn. Gordon is retired from Hobart Corporation, and Orlas was a secretary — one of the first secretaries hired at the Dayton Campus in 1964 for the Science and Engineering Department, a part of The Ohio State University as Wright State University was established.

Orlas and Gordon had two children, daughter, Brenda and son, Stephen, and five grandchildren.

Orlas and Gordon Schwallie