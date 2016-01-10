Posted on by

Council hosts holiday event


Nathan Pilling | Greene County News The Greene County Council on Aging hosted its annual holiday gift soiree and open house Wednesday. Attendees could walk through a “winter woodlands,” purchase holiday crafts, gifts and food while enjoying holiday music.

