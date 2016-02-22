WPAFB wraps up emergency exercises

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base spent this past week testing its emergency responses. Eighty-eighth Air Base Wing and Installation Commander Col. John M. Devillier said from his perspective, the pursuit went smoothly.

The scenarios highlighted an integrated defense system, focusing on not only the first responders reactions, but how well all systems could respond to emergencies.

“I’m very pleased with the professionalism and how the base population responded,” Devillier said.

Officials practiced active shooter procedures, testing how quickly first responders could get to the scene and how well the base population could communicate and become aware of situations. WPAFB includes a number of ways to communicate and Devillier said all of them were utilized.

Exercises highlighted a layered defense system, and included procedures relating to receiving suspicious packages.

Data is being collected and will be presented to the WPAFB community in the coming weeks.

Devillier also said the U.S. Air Force Marathon is seven months away and is half-full at this point. He added that the Fairborn community is a huge player in the event and that it is expected to be big this year, as it is the 20 anniversary of the event and 70 anniversary of the United State Air Force.

Devillier http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2016/02/web1_DSC_0262.jpg Devillier http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2016/02/web1_image001.jpg

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@civitasmedia.com

Whitney Vickers can be reached by calling her directly at 937-502-4532 or via Twitter, @wnvickers. For more content online, visit our website or like our Facebook page.

Whitney Vickers can be reached by calling her directly at 937-502-4532 or via Twitter, @wnvickers. For more content online, visit our website or like our Facebook page.