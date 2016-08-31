Wright State alum uses guitars, volunteerism to ease Vietnam War pain

News-Current Report

FAIRBORN — Good luck finding a seat in Dennis Geehan’s car among the guitars. At any given time, there are electric, acoustical, classical and 12-string guitars, a ukulele and even a banjo stuffed with T-shirts to soften the twang.

Geehan’s guitars and volunteer work serve as his lifeline — the balm that soothes punishing nightmares from the Vietnam War, replaces a 20-year reliance on medications and gives the Wright State University alumnus his bearings after three decades of running away from the past.

“Music and volunteering create new and wonderful memories that reduce and replace my older and horrible recollections of war,” said the 64-year-old Geehan. “I wanted to choose things that make me feel good about myself because I had a lot of guilt, a lot of anger after Vietnam.”

The blue-eyed, silver-haired Geehan is the oldest of seven children in an Irish Catholic family and the son of an Air Force intelligence officer. He grew up in the Philippines, lived for a time in Alabama and then Hawaii.

After studying journalism at the University of Minnesota, Geehan enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1971, became an intelligence specialist and requested to serve in Vietnam, where he did two consecutive, one-year tours.

In the fall of 1971, Geehan suspected an imminent North Vietnamese offensive, but said his superiors dismissed it and didn’t want to hear about it.

When the offensive came, Geehan witnessed the gory horror of combat firsthand. He is still haunted by the memory of a Vietnamese girl whose clothes were burned off in a napalm attack and whose image, running naked down a highway, was captured in an iconic Associated Press photo.

The pressures of being responsible both for his family and the soldiers in units fighting the offensive took their toll on Geehan — a toll he blames for his post-traumatic stress disorder.

“It was the guilt of allowing myself to be drawn into something like that and the anger that this could happen,” said Geehan, his voice cracking and tears welling up. “My anger was with God. My anger was with my country. My anger was with the North Vietnamese. And I was angry with myself for every American death I couldn’t prevent.”

The trauma of the war and the fact that “I was scared every day in Vietnam,” he said, led Geehan to an adrenaline jag when he returned home. He constantly pushed himself and took unnecessary risks, feeding his addiction to action.

“I was clearly living on the edge,” he recalled.

Geehan became a social-actions counselor at Fort Bragg, dealing with issues such as drug abuse, domestic violence and race relations. He left the Army in 1973, returned to Dayton in 1974 and enrolled at Wright State.

He studied chemistry, education/counseling and became a writer/sports editor on The Guardian, also working in the public affairs office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a writer, photographer and editor on its newspaper, The Skywrighter.

Ultimately, he earned a bachelor’s degrees in moral philosophy and human sexuality, graduating magna cum laude in 1978.

In the mid-1990s, Geehan was officially diagnosed with PTSD after he began falling behind in paying bills, suffering nightmares and battling bouts of confusion and fits of rage. In 2003, he gave up his printing business and moved to Seattle to get treatment, which included heavy, regular doses of prescribed medications. He returned to Dayton in 2009.

“I spent several years just watching TV, doing nothing,” he said.

In 2013, Geehan decided to get off of the medications.

“They were numbing me physically and mentally,” he said. “I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t think. I didn’t know where my emotions were coming from. And so one day I just threw them all away and bought my first guitar in 40 years. The music replaced the drugs. Sometimes a gentle song will take me to a gentler, quieter place.”

But the demons from the Vietnam War just wouldn’t let go of Geehan. One day, he suffered a flashback, dived for cover and landed on his guitar, smashing it to pieces.

After sharing his story online, Geehan was contacted by a fellow musician who was moved by Geehan’s post and offered him a handmade classical guitar to enable him to resume his musical path to peace.

“It was such an example that I had to follow it,” Geehan said. “That’s when I decided to begin volunteering. It gave me a chance to pay something forward.”

He finds volunteer sites through the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Senior Corps, a federally funded volunteer program for those over 55. He has volunteered at Habitat for Humanity, the Dayton Foodbank, Project READ of Dayton, United Rehabilitation Services of Greater Dayton and finally at the K12Gallery&TEJAS (Teen Education & Joint Adult Studio).

TEJAS is a visual arts center for all ages that offers art classes, exhibitions and education programs as well as workshops and summer art camps. But it was there that Geehan ran across a high school robotics team, which was using the space to prepare for a national competition.

“I discovered I had a talent for working with young people one on one,” he said. “It keeps me active and interested and uses skills that I haven’t used in 15 years.”

Geehan teaches the students how to market themselves, write articles, take photos and pitch stories. He tries to give them a can-do attitude and get them to reach for the stars.

The team of 20 high school students is given six weeks to build a robot and then compete with other teams from around the world. The idea is to run the program like a business and give the students real engineering-world experience, said coach Dave Dunn, who works at the University of Dayton Research Institute.

During the 2016 World FIRSTTM Robotics Championship in St. Louis in April, the team was singled out among the 600 teams by the British Broadcasting Corporation, which was charmed by the team’s James Bond theme. Called The BONDS (Bringing Opportunities Near Dayton Students), the team’s slogan is “License to Drill,” its robot is named “Spectre,” and its Geehan-written theme song is “Secret Agent Bot.”

While The BONDS were defeated by the defending world champions, the rookie team from Dayton got top billing in the BBC report, which will air as part of “BBC Horizons” on the BBC World News on Nov. 18-19.

And the Dayton team won the coveted Rookie All-Star Award, atop 400 first-year teams.

Story courtesy of Wright State University.

