Wright State, Edison enter agreement

FAIRBORN — Wright State University is making it possible for students at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus to earn a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership without leaving their home campus.

Edison State and Wright State have entered an articulation agreement to ensure a seamless transfer for Edison State students interested in pursuing the degree.

“This new agreement with Edison State Community College is an innovative approach that meets the needs of more students while providing them with an excellent education from our outstanding organizational leadership faculty,” said Wright State Provost Thomas Sudkamp.

Meeting once per week, students will attend class at Edison State and receive instruction from Wright State professors via an interactive video distance-learning classroom. The technology can deliver an authentic, interactive classroom experience for students and faculty.

Brenda Kraner, program director of the Organizational Leadership Undergraduate Program at Wright State, said the Department of Leadership Studies in Education and Organizations is looking forward the new collaboration with Edison State.

“This combined face-to-face and distance learning initiative at the Edison campus gives their current students and alumni the opportunity to earn a four-year degree without traveling to our campus,” Kraner said. “A degree in organizational leadership marries each student’s individual area of interest with the leadership competencies needed by organizations today.”

The cohort-based program will be offered beginning in fall 2018, and students can complete the degree in 16 months, depending upon the number of transferred credits they have earned.

To enter the B.S. in Organizational Leadership Program at Wright State, Edison State students must first complete an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science transfer degree. Students can also qualify for the program by completing 60 or more semester credit hours, earning a cumulative minimum GPA of 2.0 or higher and completing Ohio Transfer Module Math.

“We are excited to partner with Wright State University to offer the Organizational Leadership Program to our students,” said Chris Spradlin, provost for Edison State. “It is a wonderful opportunity for students to stay close to home and develop their leadership skills in preparation for many different career paths.”

Wright State’s organizational leadership undergraduate degree is a multidisciplinary degree that focuses on the people side of organizations and managing others. Graduates of the program learn to establish trust, build effective teams, enhance presentation skills, problem-solve new challenges, engage with and motivate employees and coworkers, appreciate diversity in a global work environment, create and innovate, take initiative and leverage individual strengths for success.

An informational reception will be held for those interested in joining the Organizational Leadership cohort in fall 2018 on from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, April 30 in room 504/505 on the Edison State Piqua Campus.