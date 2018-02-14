Selecting the proper running shoes

XENIA — Getting a new pair of running shoes should be a fun experience. If you do a little bit of homework beforehand and determine approximately what you’ll need, it will make the task less daunting and more enjoyable. You’ll also leave your local running shop with the kicks that are perfect for you.

Before You Go to the Store

Step 1: Determine your needs. Are these training shoes or racing flats that you are looking for? Are you planning on running high mileage or will your training be more for the upcoming “Spring Has Sprung” 5K in April? Will you be running trails? Just want to start on a fitness journey to get healthier by walking? These are all points to bring up with the sales assistant at your local run shop.

Step 2: Get an idea of your foot type. Do you have a neutral foot type or are you an over- or under-pronator? Many internet sites can help you determine your foot type. This will help the sales staff at your local running store determine what shoe type you should have.

Step 3: Dress in comfortable clothes that you can take “run tests” in. Be sure to either bring or wear socks that you plan to run in.

At the Running Store

Step 1: Let the staff know what foot type you believe you have and have them double-check it for you. They may ask to watch you run or to look at your bare feet or your feet clad in your socks.

Step 2: Try on a variety of brands and styles to compare fit and feel. No one brand is better than all of the others, they just fit differently and cater to different foot types and shoe preferences. The best shoe is the one that feels the best to you.

Step 3: Take your shoes for a test run. Most running shoe shops will encourage you to run on the sidewalk and try out the shoes that you tried on. They want to make sure that you get the best shoes for you.

Tips & Warnings

If possible, get two pairs of the same shoe at the same time and switch off wearing them to allow them to dry between wearings. Break in your new shoes over the course of about three runs.

Know the return policy of the store before you buy. Most quality running shoe stores have a liberal return policy for shoes that don’t work out for you. Take your time in selecting the right shoe. Don’t rush and pick a pair that doesn’t suit you.

This Week’s 5K Training Tip (9 Weeks from Race Day):

Previously sedentary? If you’ve made it to three miles of walking in under an hour, four times a week without aches and pains, start your interval training. After your first mile of walking, alternate 50-100 yards or 100 meters of gentle running. No gasping for breath. You are not sprinting for the bus. The cardiac unit staff is not following you in an ambulance! Run slowly; land gently; then walk 100 yards.

Run too fast and your exercise will be finished for the year: you will be back on the sofa. Run walk your middle mile on three walks a week. Your fourth and additional sessions can remain walks. This will help to build up your endurance and strength. On your chosen training days (3-5 days are recommended), as always, start with a brisk 5-minute warm-up walk.

Be sure to check out next week’s article that will feature another helpful tip from Greene County Public Health. If you would like to register for the 5K scheduled for Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, you can do so online at www.speedy-feet.com or print and mail a registration form with your payment by visiting www.gcph.info. For information call 937-374-5683 or send an email to jdrew@gcph.info.

