Agriculture and horticulture scholarships

XENIA — Greene County Farm Forum will award up to $5,000 in scholarships to deserving current year graduating students or college freshmen pursuing higher education in a field related to agriculture.

Those applying must be a resident of Greene County or have attended Greene County schools. Applications are due April 20 and for an application email scholarship chair Jim Byrd at byrdhouse9@sbcglobal.net or call him at 937-429-1805.

In the past nine years Greene County Farm Forum has awarded over $19,600 to deserving recipients studying programs in agriculture.

The Greene County Master Gardener organization will award a $1,000 non-renewable scholarship to a deserving current year high school graduating student or college freshman.

The student must be a resident of Greene County pursuing higher education within Ohio at an accredited technical school or in a 2-4 year college/university. The student must major in a field of study related to horticulture, turf management, landscape design or technology, soil science, entomology, pest management, botany-plant pathology, forest management or environmental sciences.

A copy of the application can be obtained through the Greene County Ext. Office at www.greene.osu.edu or picked up at the office location at 100 Fairground Road. Applications are due March 16 in the Greene Co. Ext. Office.