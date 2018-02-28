City parks offer classes

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Cultural Department hosts a variety of events and programs for residents. Classes are held at CI Beaver Hall, 3696 Highmont St. unless otherwise noted. The following is a listing of upcoming events. Fees vary for programs. For more information about any of the classes, costs and registration contact the Beavercreek Parks & Recreation & Cultural Department 937-427-5514 www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Music makers

BEAVERCREEK — Children ages 4-6 can explore music with enrollment in City of Beavercreek and Piano Preparatory School’s Music Makers Class. Music Makers provides a foundation of basic musical elements, including activities both at a piano and away. Students will learn rhythm, singing, improvisation, note identification, and simple songs using fun and engaging games.

Class will meet 3-3:30 p.m. Fridays, March 9-April 20, 10-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, March 10-April 21 at the Piano Preparatory School, 3899 Indian Ripple Road. Resident fee is $65 and non-resident fee is $75.

Extreme Quest

Theparks in cooperation with Quest Sports is offering Extreme Quest Sports Program for children ages 6-17, 12-2 p.m. Saturdays, March 10 – April 14, at the Gym Quest, 3820 Kemp Road.

Extreme Quest Sports combines hip hop dance, gymnastics and parkour. Children will learn breakdancing and street-style choreography in addition to obstacle course training including, climbing, vaulting, rolling, flipping and more. Registration required.

Jedi training

Caregivers and their children ages 3-12 years old are invited to register for Jedi Training. Youngsters will make a light saber and learn how to use the force as we battle the Empire. Participants will hone their skills with an intergalactic obstacle course and Jedi games. The training ends with a treat and beverage.

Jedi Training is scheduled 5:30-6:30 p.m. (ages 3-6) and 7-8 p.m. (ages 7-12) Tuesday, May 8. Fee is $12 resident and $17 non-resident. Pre-registration is required.

Morning yoga class

Morning yoga class 8:15-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from now through March 15. The class is intended for beginners. Students will learn breathing techniques, physical postures and meditation. Students should bring a mat, blocks and strap to class. Class is held at CI Beaver Hall. Registration required.

Beginning Tai Chi

Bginning Tai Chi for health and wellness class is an ancient Chinese tradition that is practiced as a graceful form of exercise. It involves a series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner and accompanied by deep breathing. Class is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, through March 21 at CI Beaver Hall. Registration required.

Rollersizer fit camp

Rollersizer Fit Camp is a class featuring the Rollersizer will work the entire body, but focus on your abs and core. The Rollersizer is provided for the students to work their arms, legs and entire body. Each workout will include cardio, toning ab work, and deep stretching.

Participants will meet 5:45-6:30 p.m. Mondays, through March 19 at Lofino Plaza, 3868 Dayton Xenia Road. Registration required.

Stretch, strength and sculpt

Register for the Stretch, Strength & Sculpt class will build strength and endurance using various fitness props and will begin to tone body with fat burning moves. In addition, the class’ deep stretching exercises will help to increase flexibility and balance. The class will meet 6-6:40 p.m. Tuesdays, through March 20 at Lofino Plaza, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road. Pre-registration is required.

Parent and tot classes

Enjoy a fun filled class with your little one. It’s time to register for pre-school classes for parent/grandparent and child. Creek Kids provides an opportunity for you and your child to enjoy hands-on activities, arts & crafts, creative play, music & movement, parachute play and more. The class is scheduled for 10-10:45 a.m. for ages 18 months to 2 years; 11-11:45 a.m. for ages 3-6 years old Tuesdays, through March 20. Material fee is included.

Strollers in motion

Inviting moms, dads and caregivers to enroll in Strollers in Motion. Strollers in Motion gives a body workout that incorporates power walking and strolling, strength training, balance work and toning. Participants will meet 9:30-10:15 a.m. Wednesdays, through March 21 at Lofino Plaza, 3868 Dayton Xenia Road. Register.

Fitness bootcamp

Jump start your fitness program with a fitness bootcamp. The class is designed for the beginner or intermediate with modifications for every fitness level.This fat-blasting bootcamp incorporates fun, but challenging workouts. Students will keep moving with a variety of cardio conditioning, drills, circuits, strength training and functional moves.

The one hour class meets 5:30-6:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Lofino Plaza, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road. Pre-registration is required.

Summer adult softball

The parks is currently accepting registrations for Summer Adult Softball for coed and men’s teams. The league fees include team sanctioning, softballs, umpire fees, and awards. The season runs from April 16 to July 23 with all games played at Rotary Park. Contact the parks department for fees and registration.

News-Current Report

News-Current report compiled by Natalie Jones.

