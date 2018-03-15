Community library announces programs

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Community Library is planning a variety of programs for people of all ages in March. The library is located at 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road. Some programs require registration for more information or to register call 937-352-4001.

PAWs to Read for ages 3-12 with adult, 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 17. Read to our four-footed furry friends from the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association. Registration required.

Tween Gaming and Pizza for grades 3-7, 12-2 p.m. Saturday, March 17. Games and pizza. Bring your thumbs and prepare to play. Registration required.

Preschool Story Time for ages 4-6, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Monday, March 19, 26. Join Mr. Tim for weekly stories. Registration required.

Calling All Teen Yarn Crafters, 4:45-6 p.m. Monday, March 19. Beginner to advanced knitters and crocheters are welcomed for these sessions. Must bring your own supplies. Registration required.

Baby Story Time for ages 6-23 months, 10:30-11:10 a.m. Tuesday, March 20, 27. Join Miss Catherine for songs, rhymes, and baby games with a story or two. Registration required.

Teen DIY Wire Sculptures for grades 6-12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 20. Use wire and bottle caps to create mini chair sculptures. Registration required.

Tuesday Tech Tips for adults, 12-2 p.m. Tuesday, March 20. Enjoy one-on-one instruction with Beavercreek Community librarians. Drop in for basic computer help with things like email, searching the Internet, and using social media. Bring your laptop, phone, or tablet and specific questions to help us guide you.

Social Science Thursdays for ages 8-12, 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, March 22. Join Miss Julie for a homeschool class with exercises in cooperative learning. Registration required.

Millennial Meet-Up for adults, 8-9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 22, Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton-Xenia Road. Hang out with other 20-and 30-somethings. Molly talks about what may be viewable, including globular clusters, double stars, and the Orion Nebula. Registration required.

Doughnuts and Dystopias: Teen Book Club for ages 13-18, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 27. Bring your book and your appetite to enjoy some doughnuts. Registration required.

Beavercreek Community Library’s Tuesday Tech Tips for adults, 12-2 p.m. Tuesday, March 27 at the Beavercreek Senior Center, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road. Enjoy one-on-one instruction with Beavercreek community librarians. Bring your laptop, phone, or tablet and learn how to download apps or set up your contacts.

Mr. Tim’s Hoppin’ Easter Craft for ages 3-6, 12-12:55 p.m. Thursday, March 29. Join Mr. Tim for tails about your favorite bunny and an eggceptional craft or two. Registration required.

Basic CAD for Tweens and Teens for ages 10-18, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, March 29. Learn to use Tinkercad to create 3D objects using Computer Aided Design techniques. Registration required.

Lego Play Day for ages 5-12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 31. See what you can build with our Legos. Registration required.

For a complete schedule of activities stop by the library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.