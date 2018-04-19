City parks offer classes

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Cultural Department hosts a variety of events and programs for residents. Classes are held at CI Beaver Hall, 3696 Highmont St. unless otherwise noted. The following is a listing of upcoming events. Fees vary for programs. For more information about any of the classes, costs and registration contact the Beavercreek Parks & Recreation & Cultural Department 937-427-5514 www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Jedi training

Caregivers and their children ages 3-12 years old are invited to register for Jedi Training. Youngsters will make a light saber and learn how to use the force as we battle the Empire. Participants will hone their skills with an intergalactic obstacle course and Jedi games. The training ends with a treat and beverage.

Jedi Training is scheduled 5:30-6:30 p.m. (ages 3-6) and 7-8 p.m. (ages 7-12) Tuesday, May 8. Fee is $12 resident and $17 non-resident. Pre-registration is required.

Fitness bootcamp

Jump start your fitness program with a fitness bootcamp. The class is designed for the beginner or intermediate with modifications for every fitness level.This fat-blasting bootcamp incorporates fun, but challenging workouts. Students will keep moving with a variety of cardio conditioning, drills, circuits, strength training and functional moves.

The one hour class meets 5:30-6:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Lofino Plaza, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road. Pre-registration is required.

News-Current report compiled by Natalie Jones.

News-Current report compiled by Natalie Jones.