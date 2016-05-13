Beavercreek resident earns top award for book

News-Current Report

BEAVERCREEK — John Ballard, Ph.D. of Beavercreek and professor of management at Mount St. Joseph University, has been selected as the winner in the career category by the Next Generation Indie Book Awards for his 2015 book, Decoding the Workplace: 50 Keys to Understanding People in Organizations.

Ballard will be honored at an awards reception at the Newberry Library in Chicago in May and receive a cash prize. This literary awards program is sponsored by the non-profit Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group to honor books of exceptional merit published by university presses, smaller presses, and self-published authors.

Ballard’s book received numerous endorsements, including one by Gregg Popovich, president and head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, who was one of the early readers of “Decoding the Workplace.” He wrote, “John Ballard breaks down the workplace into its parts and then shows how the parts work. His fundamental approach is insightful and should help anyone improve his or her ‘people IQ.’”

In April, Ballard received the Mount’s Distinguished Scholar Award this year for his work focusing on reducing the gap between management scholars and management practitioners through blogs, guest blogs, tweets, and his award-winning book.

Ballard is a graduate of the US Air Force Academy and received his Ph.D. from Purdue University. Originally from Statesville, N.C.

Story courtesy of Mount St. Joseph University.

