Kettering Health Network honors the tiniest lives

KETTERING — In honor of World Prematurity Day, and to raise awareness of premature births and how they can be prevented, Kettering Health Network’s seven hospitals – Kettering, Sycamore, Grandview, Southview, Soin, Greene and Fort Hamilton – will have purple lights shining across the front of the buildings. The lights will be on evenings through Friday, Nov. 18.

According to the March of Dimes, in the United States, about 380,000 babies are born prematurely each year. Premature birth is birth that happens before 37 weeks of pregnancy. Babies who survive often have long-term health problems, including cerebral palsy, intellectual disabilities, chronic lung disease, blindness, and hearing loss.

“World Prematurity Day allows us the opportunity to remind the community of the importance of a full term pregnancy with quality prenatal care,” says Miriam Cartmell, executive director of the Women’s and Children’s Service Line for Kettering Health Network. “We are honored to support the March of Dimes message to fight prematurity by lighting all hospital campuses in our network with their signature purple color.”

The maternity centers at Southview Medical Center, Soin Medical Center and Fort Hamilton Hospital are equipped with Special Care Nurseries that provide care for babies born after 32 weeks of gestation.

Kettering Medical Center’s Level III B Maternity Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Units NICUs provide advanced care in one location for patients coping with high-risk pregnancies and fragile infants. The NICU serves all Kettering Health Network maternity centers.

Story courtesy of Kettering Health Network.

