OFRW holds spring conference

SOUTH EUCLID — The Ohio Federation of Republican Women’s (OFRW) is a statewide organization of hundreds of members in constituent clubs. It is the largest, most powerful political organization in Ohio providing the avenue for women to influence policy, develop candidates, and elect the leaders of Ohio.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine headlined the presentations for the 2017 spring conference. The theme of the conference was, “Make Ohio Safe Again.” Several Ohio officials addressed the group.

The speakers of the day spoke about Ohio’s investigation process, the party’s future plans, and the important role of women in today’s world.

In addition, there were two workshops supporting the theme of the conference. The workshops included the active shooter training presentation and the Republican National Committee Event Control and Action presentation.

The OFRW welcomed five new clubs to the Federation: Champaign County Republican Women’s Club, Federated Republican Women of Summit County, Portage County republican Women’s Club, Tenth District Republican Women’s Club, and Union County Republican Women’s Club.

Additionally, the OFRW presented the Diamond Award for club achievement during the 2016 membership year to the Beavercreek, Canfield, Morrow County, and the Richland County Women’s Clubs.

The Beavercreek Republican Women’s Club is involved in many activities that promotes the awareness of the conservative Republican party and what they represent.

For more information regarding the OFRW visit www.ohfrw.com.

Submitted photo Women of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women believe the future is so bright that they need to wear shades — a tradition started by the National Federation of Republican Women.

News-Current Report

Story courtesy of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women.

