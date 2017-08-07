Hallmark earns designation

DAYTON — Jason M. Hallmark of Beavercreek and a financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual has earned the Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP) professional designation from The American College, Penn.

Candidates for the RICP designation must complete a minimum of three college-level courses and are required to pass a series of two-hour proctored exams. They must also have three years of experience, meet stringent ethics requirements, and participate in The College’s continuing education program.

The RICP educational curricula is a complete and comprehensive program available to professional financial professionals looking to help their clients create sustainable retirement income. The rigorous three-course credential helps master retirement income planning, a key focus area not fully covered in other professional designation programs.

Using the most current techniques, RICP identify retirement income needs and objectives and evaluate a client’s current situation relative to those goals. The program covers a broad range of retirement topics including income needs and objectives, estate issues and other risks to the retirement income planning, Social Security, health insurance and housing decisions, and income taxation.

News-Current Report

Story courtesy of Northwestern Mutual.

