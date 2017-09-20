Education Digest

Residents attend Ohio Wesleyan

DELAWARE — Multiple local residents will enroll this fall at Ohio Wesleyan University, one of the nation’s leading small, private universities.

The following Greene County residents will attend: Morgan King of Xenia expects to study health and human kinetics. Paige Lofton of Dayton expects to study business administration.

Fall semester classes at Ohio Wesleyan began Aug. 23.

Knox dean’s list

GALESBURG, Ill. — Alexander Kellogg of Yellow Springs has been named to the Knox College Dean’s List of distinguished students for the 2017 Spring Term. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade point average of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale). Kellogg is a graduate of Yellow Springs High School.

Clark recognized

CEDARVILLE — Chad Clark of Beavercreek was named to the Cedarville University spring semester dean’s honor list for 2017. Clark is the son of Daniel and Lisa Clark of Beavercreek. He is a sophomore studying psychology.

To be named to this list students must obtain a 3.75 GPA for the semester with 12 semester hours.

UI welcomes DeShields

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Elizabeth DeShields of Fairborn has enrolled at the University of Iowa for the fall 2017 semester.

News-Current Report

Greene County News report compiled by Merrilee Embs.

