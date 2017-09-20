Beavercreek police reports

Sept. 11

5:29 a.m. — Found property was reported on the corner of Dayton Xenia and North Fairfield Road.

8:21 a.m. — Community policing was reported on the 1100 block of North Fairfield Road.

10:06 a.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the corner of North Fairfield and Dayton Xenia Road.

11:08 a.m. — An open door was reported on the 2600 block of Cedarbrook Way.

11:50 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 3600 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

1:44 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 2300 block of Big Sur Circle.

3:33 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 1300 block of Research Park Drive.

6:07 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 4400 block of Stonecastle Drive.

8:48 p.m. — A robbery was reported on the 3800 block of Germany Lane.

Sept. 8

2:24 a.m. — A K9 was requested on the corner of Big Woods Trail and New Germany Trebein Road.

6:15 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 3500 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

8:21 a.m. — An alarm was reported on the 4400 block of Indian Ripple Road.

Sept. 7

1:15 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2300 block of North Fairfield Road.

7:21 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 2900 block of Green Vista Drive.

8:46 a.m. — Criminal damaging was reported o the 4400 block of Cross Bow Drive.

11:44 a.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the 4400 block of Indian Ripple Road.

1:11 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard.

3:20 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2500 block of Cross Country Road.

5:48 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 200 block of Wayside Drive.

7:44 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the corner of Kewanna Lane and Beaver Valley Road.

News-Current Report

News-Current Report complied by Natalie Jones.

