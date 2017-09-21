Foxtrot raises money for PTO

BEAVERCREEK — Fairbrook Elementary School will kick it up a notch by teaming up to have fun and raise money for a good cause with its Fifth Annual Foxtrot.

The school will be transformed into an obstacle course to raise money for the school’s Parent Teacher Organization 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, while learning the importance of physical activity, teamwork and that hard work benefits all.

“This is the Fifth Annual Foxtrot. The Foxtrot began in 2013 as a new approach to fundraising to promote fun, physical fitness, and school unity,” Fairbrook Elementary School PTO Vice President Holly Coles said. “This event is so beloved by students, staff, and families we plan to have it as an annual event forever.”

This event involves the whole school — 489 students grades K-5th grade. The race is divided by grades. Each grade has approximately 45 minutes to run through a half-mile obstacle course including a hay bale climb, balance beams, tunnel crawls, balance ball hops, and much more. The focus of the event is for everyone to have fun.

“Months of planning goes into providing this event for the kids. There’s a committee of about six people and countless other volunteers that make it all possible,” Foxtrot Chairperson Cheryl Shimovetz said. “We also have generous community sponsors that allow us to provide a free Foxtrot t-shirt to all students and staff. May also donated items for our prize incentives.”

Last year the Foxtrot event raised more than $19,000. Although the total amount is unknown, incentives were set as rewards for different goals. If the students raise $18,000, the PTO will supply a Gaga ball pit for the playground. If they raise $20,000, staff has agreed to camp out on school grounds the night of the event and students will get to duct tape the principal to the wall.

“The idea for the Foxtrot was brought to the PTO by a member who had a friend in California who was doing something similar. They did a run without an obstacle course,” Shimovetz said. “Fundraising by direct donation was intriguing, so the Foxtrot idea was born.”

The money raised will also help fund the PTO, which provides for activities throughout the year such as COSI on Wheels, Muse Machine, tutors, school social and community events, class field trips, teacher appreciation, and one-time gifts such as playground equipment or other school resources not budgeted by the district,” Coles said. “Each student has a donation envelope to collect money from family and friends.”

To help kick off the event, the PTO sponsored an assembly on Sept. 8, where staff and the school mascots, Foxy and Bucky, competed against the kids in a mini obstacle course.

Additional donation incentives for different levels of donations achieved include prizes like Magic Castle gift certificates, food certificates, jump ropes, Laser Quest party for 10, with the highest money earner in each grade earning a limo ride from Willow Wind Lemo. Baskets will also be raffled from places such as Dayton Dragons, Green Machine, Wright State University Basketball tickets, University of Dayton Fan Pack, and much more.

“I’d like everyone to know that fundraising can be fun. There’s no need to buy or sell anything,” Shimovetz said. “It’s a great way for us to support our community that supports us.”

The students will have two weeks to collect donations. Donations can be made to the PTO/Foxtrot online at www.fairbrookfoxtrot.com through a PayPal account. For additional information or questions, visit Facebook.com/FairbrookFoxtrot.

Submitted photos Fairbrook Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization will host its fundraiser to stress the importance of physical activity and teamwork. http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/09/web1_pto1.jpg Submitted photos Fairbrook Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization will host its fundraiser to stress the importance of physical activity and teamwork. Submitted photos Fairbrook Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization will host its fundraiser to stress the importance of physical activity and teamwork. http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/09/web1_pto03.jpg Submitted photos Fairbrook Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization will host its fundraiser to stress the importance of physical activity and teamwork.

Focuses on fitness, teamwork

By Danielle Coots For the News-Current

Danielle Coots is a freelance writer for Greene County News.

Danielle Coots is a freelance writer for Greene County News.