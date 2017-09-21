Artists’ work shines

BEAVERCREEK — The Second Annual ArtFest was held Sept. 17 at the Beavercreek Community Park.

Artists of all genres submited their entries. ArtFest is a juried show, and features fine arts and crafts handmade by local artists from the Greater Miami Valley area.

ArtFest proceeds fund experiential art programs in the Miami Valley by Infusion Art, a non-profit endowment in conjunction with Greene Giving. For more information visit infusioart.org/ArtFest, or call 937-306-7277.

http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/09/web1_Art486.jpg Children were able to try out their artistic abilities during the festival. http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/09/web1_Art600.jpg Children were able to try out their artistic abilities during the festival. Beavercreek art students display their work during the event. http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/09/web1_Art507.jpg Beavercreek art students display their work during the event. Children were able to try out their artistic abilities during the festival. http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/09/web1_Art570.jpg Children were able to try out their artistic abilities during the festival. Karen Knapp shows off her Tindle Bears at Art Fest. http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/09/web1_Art619.jpg Karen Knapp shows off her Tindle Bears at Art Fest.