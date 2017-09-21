Posted on by

Artists’ work shines

,

Danielle Coots | News-Current - Chalk artists displayed their artwork on the sidewalk during the Second Annual Art Fest at Community Park. This artist shows off his Yoda work of art.


Children were able to try out their artistic abilities during the festival.


Beavercreek art students display their work during the event.


Children were able to try out their artistic abilities during the festival.


Karen Knapp shows off her Tindle Bears at Art Fest.


BEAVERCREEK — The Second Annual ArtFest was held Sept. 17 at the Beavercreek Community Park.

Artists of all genres submited their entries. ArtFest is a juried show, and features fine arts and crafts handmade by local artists from the Greater Miami Valley area.

ArtFest proceeds fund experiential art programs in the Miami Valley by Infusion Art, a non-profit endowment in conjunction with Greene Giving. For more information visit infusioart.org/ArtFest, or call 937-306-7277.

http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/09/web1_Art486.jpg

Children were able to try out their artistic abilities during the festival.
http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/09/web1_Art600.jpgChildren were able to try out their artistic abilities during the festival.

Beavercreek art students display their work during the event.
http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/09/web1_Art507.jpgBeavercreek art students display their work during the event.

Children were able to try out their artistic abilities during the festival.
http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/09/web1_Art570.jpgChildren were able to try out their artistic abilities during the festival.

Karen Knapp shows off her Tindle Bears at Art Fest.
http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/09/web1_Art619.jpgKaren Knapp shows off her Tindle Bears at Art Fest.

Danielle Coots | News-Current

Chalk artists displayed their artwork on the sidewalk during the Second Annual Art Fest at Community Park. This artist shows off his Yoda work of art.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:00 am |    

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to WSU

Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to WSU
3:00 pm |    

Artists’ work shines

Artists’ work shines
8:00 am |    

Foxtrot raises money for PTO

Foxtrot raises money for PTO