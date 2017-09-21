Area Digest

Soin looking for office volunteers

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center is accepting adult volunteer applications for those interested in doing secretarial work, data inputting, and receptionist duties. Those applying should have strong skills with MS Office Suite, have ability to answer the phone and take messages, basic knowledge of office equipment, and enjoy learning new things.

Volunteer positions have just opened in maternity, volunteer office, and other departments. Those interested should apply online at www.ketteringhealth.org/volunteer.

Kiwanis Auction coming

BEAVERCREEK — The Fouth Annual Kiwanis Auction to benefit Beavercreek children will take place 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Beavercreek Golf Club.

From electronics to unique pieces of art, sports team merchandise, gourmet food baskets and entertainment tickets, this year’s Beavercreek Kiwanis Silent Auction will have something for everyone. Auction proceeds will benefit Beavercreek children through scholarships for Parks and Recreation’s summer camps, supplemental meals distributed by Feed the Creek, and music and arts programs at Beavercreek Schools.

Tickets are $20 each and are available through the Beavercreek Kiwanis Facebook page and at the door. Businesses and individuals also may contribute merchandise, services or other items for bid. For more information go to Facebook.com/CreekKiwanis or email CreekKiwanis@gmail.com.

Volunteer drivers, escorts needed

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Senior Center is seeking volunteer drivers and escorts for the transportation program. The center provides rides for seniors who don’t have another viable way to get to the doctor, grocery, rehab, the Center, dialysis and many other destinations.

Each driver has an escort that rides along to assist with directions and loading and unloading passengers. You may call 937-426-6166 or stop by the Center to inquire about these and other volunteer opportunities. We are making a difference in other people’s lives, you can too.

Council meetings

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek City Council meets 6 p.m. the second and fourth Monday each month at City Hall, 1368 Research Park Drive, Second Floor. Workshops are held as needed.

Township trustees meetings

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Beavercreek Township Trustees meet 1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays at Beavercreek Township’s Community Room, 2195 Dayton-Xenia Road in the lower level of the Fire Station 61. Zoning commissioner meetings are held 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month.

News-Current Report

News-Current report compiled by Merrilee Embs.

