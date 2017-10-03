Posted on by

It’s a bird, it’s a plane


Whitney Vickers | News-Current The National Museum of the United States Air Force is hosting the Giant Scale Radio-Controlled Model Aircraft Air Show Sept. 1-3, calling more than 100 pilots to entertain attendees as they perform various maneuvers with RC jets, warbirds and helicopters. It is slated for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3. The event will also allow attendees to try flying the RC aircraft themselves.


