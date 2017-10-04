Posted on by

WPAFB runs for the fallen


Anna Bolton | News-Current Wright-Patterson Air Force Base military and civilian employees and their families ran and walked together the morning of Sept. 11 to honor those lost in the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Start time for the fourth annual Run for the Fallen was 8:46:30 a.m., the exact time American Airlines Flight 11 was flown into the north tower of World Trade Center 1.


Wright-Patterson Air Force Base military and civilian employees and their families ran and walked together the morning of Sept. 11 to honor those lost in the terrorist attacks of 9/11. Start time for the fourth annual Run for the Fallen was 8:46:30 a.m., the exact time American Airlines Flight 11 was flown into the north tower of World Trade Center 1.

