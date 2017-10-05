ArtFest winners announced

BEAVERCREEK — Second Annual ArtFest organizers announced the winners of the artistic fundraising event Sept. 17 at the Beavercreek Community Park.

Artists of all genres submited their entries. ArtFest is a juried show, and features fine arts and crafts handmade by local artists from the Greater Miami Valley area. ArtFest proceeds fund experiential art programs in the Miami Valley by Infusion Art, a non-profit endowment in conjunction with Greene Giving.

Winners include: Best Fine Art: Jewelry by Matt Bruenig; Best Craft: Tindle Bears; Best Experience: The Mural Machine;Best Booth: Collaboration of Smallwood Arts, Redolfi Fiber Fantasies, and Patterns & Portraits; Peoples Choice Artist: Megan Stevens Ceramics; Peoples Choice Chalk Artist: Noel Manning andFeatured Artist 2017: Eccentric Wood by Shon Walters.

“Thank you to the entire Greater Miami Valley for supporting the 2nd Annual Beavercreek ArtFest,” said organizer Danielle Deramo. “And a big thank you to our 2017 Judges: Michael Roediger of Dayton Art Institute, Lisa Seibert of Dayton Local.com and Paula Johnson of Dayton City Paper. The event would not have been possible without our sponsors.”

For more information visit infusioart.org/ArtFest or call 937-306-7277.

People’s choice award chalk artist was Noel Manner. Pictured are: Danielle Deramo, Noel Manner and Tabitha Guidone. http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/10/web1_CalkAward.jpg People’s choice award chalk artist was Noel Manner. Pictured are: Danielle Deramo, Noel Manner and Tabitha Guidone. 2017 featured artist winner was Eccentric Wood by Shon Walters. Pictured are: Michael Roediger, Lisa Seibert, Paula Johnson and Shon Walters. http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/10/web1_FeaturedArtist.jpg 2017 featured artist winner was Eccentric Wood by Shon Walters. Pictured are: Michael Roediger, Lisa Seibert, Paula Johnson and Shon Walters. Submitted photos Best fine art was jewelry by Matt Breunig. Pictured are: Michael Roediger, Paula Johnson, Matt Breunig, Lisa Seibert. http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/10/web1_FineArt.jpg Submitted photos Best fine art was jewelry by Matt Breunig. Pictured are: Michael Roediger, Paula Johnson, Matt Breunig, Lisa Seibert. Best craft winner was Tindle Bears. Pictured are: Michael Roediger, Paula and Lisa Seibert. http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/10/web1_BestCraft.jpg Best craft winner was Tindle Bears. Pictured are: Michael Roediger, Paula and Lisa Seibert.