Presenter to offer genealogical resources

XENIA — A national genealogical conference speaker will present “Hidden or Rarely Used Genealogical Resources” at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at Xenia Community Library, 76 E. Market St.

Diane VanSkiver Gagel, M.A., OGSF will give the presentation to show attendees how to go one step further than the usual online and library resources. She will reveal unusual sources in Ohio government offices, libraries and historical societies which are often overlooked.

The Greene County chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society event is free with a short business meeting beforehand.

Gagel is a retired college instructor and a freelance writer. She has a M. A. in American Studies, is the author of numerous articles, and lectures widely on a variety of topics. She has been a speaker at FGS, NGS, OGS Conferences as well as the Family History Conference at BYU. Gagel is past president, past board chair, former trustee, and a fellow of the Ohio Genealogical Society. She has also chaired several OGS Annual Conferences.

She is the author of five books: Ohio Photographers, 1839-1900, 2nd edition, Windows on the Past: Identifying, Dating, and Preserving Photographs, and Directory of Photographers in the United States 1888, 1889 and Canada 1889. She is co-author of The Laubers: A Journey of Faith; and the NGS Guide to the States: Ohio. Gagel recently self-published a Beginner’s Guide to Ohio Genealogical Research.

News-Current Report

Story courtesy of Greene County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society.

