Beavercreek police reports

Nov. 23

5:13 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2600 block of Coldsprings Drive.

11:07 a.m. — A peace officer was requested on the 2500 block of Sunnywood Court.

3:06 p.m. — A 911 hang up was reported on the 3500 block of Sequoia Drive.

8:08 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 2800 block of Crone Road.

9:37 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1100 block of Tralee Trail.

Nov. 24

9:41 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1600 block of Yalta Drive.

11:39 a.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 3200 block of Pentagon Boulevard.

3:34 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.

6:15 p.m. — A civil complaint was reported on the 1900 block of East Skyview Drive.

10:33 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 4200 block of Dunsmere Drive.

Nov. 25

8:33 a.m. — Criminal damaging was reported on the 2100 block of Bassett Court.

10:23 a.m. — A solicitor was reported on Scotch Pine Drive.

12:37 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2500 block of Township Road.

3:07 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1300 block of North Fairfield Road.

7:25 p.m. — An intoxicated subject was reported on the 4000 block of Indian Ripple Road.

10:59 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.

Nov. 26

9:03 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3500 block of Pentagon Boulevard.

11:21 a.m. — An animal complaint was reported on the 1300 block of Arnica Road.

2:19 p.m. — A protection order violation was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard.

8:03 p.m. — A K9 was requested on the 30 block of South Allison Avenue.

Nov. 27

9:28 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 2300 block of Lakeview Drive.

12:36 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 50 block of Magnolia Lane.

4:30 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2600 block of Longwood Drive.

6:28 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2200 block of Kemp Road.

11:07 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2400 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

News-Current Report

News-Current Report complied by Natalie Jones.

