Beavercreek police reports

Nov. 23
5:13 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2600 block of Coldsprings Drive.
11:07 a.m. — A peace officer was requested on the 2500 block of Sunnywood Court.
3:06 p.m. — A 911 hang up was reported on the 3500 block of Sequoia Drive.
8:08 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 2800 block of Crone Road.
9:37 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1100 block of Tralee Trail.
Nov. 24
9:41 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1600 block of Yalta Drive.
11:39 a.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 3200 block of Pentagon Boulevard.
3:34 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.
6:15 p.m. — A civil complaint was reported on the 1900 block of East Skyview Drive.
10:33 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 4200 block of Dunsmere Drive.
Nov. 25
8:33 a.m. — Criminal damaging was reported on the 2100 block of Bassett Court.
10:23 a.m. — A solicitor was reported on Scotch Pine Drive.
12:37 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2500 block of Township Road.
3:07 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1300 block of North Fairfield Road.
7:25 p.m. — An intoxicated subject was reported on the 4000 block of Indian Ripple Road.
10:59 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.
Nov. 26
9:03 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3500 block of Pentagon Boulevard.
11:21 a.m. — An animal complaint was reported on the 1300 block of Arnica Road.
2:19 p.m. — A protection order violation was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard.
8:03 p.m. — A K9 was requested on the 30 block of South Allison Avenue.
Nov. 27
9:28 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 2300 block of Lakeview Drive.
12:36 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 50 block of Magnolia Lane.
4:30 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2600 block of Longwood Drive.
6:28 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2200 block of Kemp Road.
11:07 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2400 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
News-Current Report complied by Natalie Jones.