Murphy’s teams up with Goodwill Auto Auction

DAYTON — Murphy’s Autocare in Beavercreek will be a vital partner in the Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley auto auction.

The Goodwill Auto Auction for 15 years is a service of Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley (GESMV) has been collecting donated vehicles from generous members of the community, selling those vehicles at auction and using the proceeds to fund the more than 40 programs and services provided by GESMV that help people with disabilities and disadvantages jump start their success and achieve independence. Now, through a partnership with Murphy’s Autocare, a local, family-owned automotive repair center more people in need will be impacted.

Historically, vehicles for sale at the Goodwill Auto Auction are sold “as is.” But now through this unique partnership, Murphy’s Autocare will be selecting a few vehicles each year to receive the Murphy’s Autocare special treatment. These selected vehicles known as the Goodwill Auto Auction “gems” will be mechanically serviced and available for auction to the public.

“Murphy’s Autocare is proud to partner with GESMV because we have experienced the positive impact their mission can have on our community by changing lives and helping people to overcome difficult challenges,” said Dave Murphy, owner of Murphy’s Autocare. “Together with our auto parts shop, and body shop and tire services partners, vehicles will be mechanically serviced by the Master auto technicians at Murphy’s Autocare and featured for sale at the Goodwill Auto Auction.”

All proceeds from the sale of each Goodwill Auto Auction “Gem” will support the mission of Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley.

“We are so grateful that Dave and Jan of Murphy’s Autocare have agreed to partner with GESMV to impact the lives of local people in need,” said Lance Detrick, president of GESMV. “With their expert service and workmanship, vehicles will generate a higher bid at auction and create an increase of funds that we can use to help local people who really need it.”

Be sure to follow the restoration process at www.murphysautocare.com and on the Murphy’s Autocare Facebook page.

Submitted photo Murphy’s Autocare in Beavercreek will be a vital partner in the Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley auto auction. Pictured are Dave and Jan and the staff of Murphy’s Autocare. http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2017/12/web1_GoodwillMurphys.jpg Submitted photo Murphy’s Autocare in Beavercreek will be a vital partner in the Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley auto auction. Pictured are Dave and Jan and the staff of Murphy’s Autocare.

News-Current Report

Story courtesy of Goodwill Easter Seals.

Story courtesy of Goodwill Easter Seals.