Holiday fun in the park


Naomi Harward | News-Current Greene County Parks and Trails is holding the annual Santa’s Holiday in the Park at James Ranch Park on Fairground Road through Saturday, Dec. 9. Families line up outside the 1800s brick house to get pictures with Santa. Once inside, children are also given the opportunity to write letters to Santa and get removable Christmas tattoos. The lights at James Ranch Park.


A young girl receives a Christmas tattoo while her mother captures the moment.


