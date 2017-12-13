Greene County Public Library circulates telescopes

XENIA — The Greene County Public Library is circulating more than movies, music, and books. Library patrons can now check out telescopes using their library cards.

The telescopes are provided through the generosity of the Miami Valley Astronomical Society (MVAS) of Dayton. Part of the mission of MVAS is to provide opportunities for the public to enjoy astronomy. “Our goal is to stimulate an interest in astronomy, help foster scientific literacy, and enable people who have never looked through a telescope a chance to experience the fun and excitement of astronomy,” said Jim Ventling, Secretary for MVAS.

“The society selected the StarBlast 4.5 inch Astronomical Telescope for the libraries because it is easy to use and robust. The telescope is lightweight and of manageable size, but has a relatively large optical tube. This means that the Moon and deep sky objects will show far more detail than one could see with the common beginners telescope,” Ventling explained.

Along with the new telescopes, patrons can look forward to increased programming involving the starry skies in the coming months. The Beavercreek Community Library plans to hold a moon gazing class in early March as well as a program in August to view the Perseid meteor shower.

In order to check out a telescope, patrons must visit one of the five locations with telescopes: Cedarville, Beavercreek, Jamestown, Fairborn, or Yellow Springs. Patrons will have to fill out a short agreement form and receive a brief training on proper care for the telescope. Loan periods are seven days and are not eligible for renewal.

For more information please visit the library’s website at www.greenelibrary.info. The library system consists of seven locations: Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Cedarville, Fairborn, Jamestown, Yellow Springs, and Xenia.

Story courtesy of the Greene County Library.

