Hawker helps the homeless

BEAVERCREEK — Hawker United Church of Christ delivered 42 homemade sleeping bags to the Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority in Xenia on Dec. 5.

A dedicated group of women meets every Tuesday morning, 1617 N. Longview St., to create the 3 1/2×7 ft. triple-layered bags from donated materials. Each bag comes with new underwear, socks, and toiletries, also contributed by church members.

The 42 bags were made in just 11 mornings. Women interested in helping with this project should call Hawker Church at 937-426-0973 for more information.

Submitted photo Pictured are Beverly Kunkle, Susie Demmy and Pam Sowder with their handy work – homemade sleeping bags.

News-Current Report

Story courtesy of Hawker United Church of Christ.

