BHS earns milestone award in energy challenge

TIPP CITY — Beavercreek High School earned the first milestone award in the Healthy Schools Challenge, a component of the Bring Your Green Challenge 2.0 that is sponsored in part by Energy Optimizers, USA.

Developed and organized by Dayton Regional Green (DRG3), the Bring Your Green Challenge is a year-long competition that encourages participants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainability. More than 207 locations, including businesses, school districts, nonprofits and other organizations, are participating this year.

Participants earn points by tracking their monthly energy, waste and water bills using online tools provided by DRG3. They can qualify for three quarterly milestone awards as they compete for the grand prize.

The first milestone focused on energy. Beavercreek High School students organized several events to promote energy conservation, including two student clean-air challenges and energy-focused employee challenges. Their efforts racked up 1,405 points, earning them the top spot for this segment of the competition.

Milestone winners were announced at a DRG Sustainability Luncheon on Nov. 15.

“We are proud to sponsor the Healthy Schools Challenge and so pleased to see teachers, students and support staff across the Miami Valley learning about and promoting sustainable practices,” said Greg Smith, president of Energy Optimizers, USA. “Education is a key component to what we do—helping our clients save money while saving the environment. Every organization that takes part in this challenge will benefit from it.”

The next milestone will focus on waste reduction, with the award ceremony scheduled for Feb. 21.

Energy Optimizers, USA works with educational, governmental, commercial and industrial customers to implement energy savings opportunities to reduce operational costs, including lighting retrofits, renewable energy projects (wind and solar), HVAC retrofit projects, building automation retrofits and energy education programs.

News-Current Report

Story courtesy of Energy Optimizers, USA.

