Hundreds gather for Raidersgiving

More than 200 individuals gathered for Wright State University’s Raidersgiving Nov. 23. The event invited Wright State community members to enjoy a feast made up of traditional Thanksgiving meal items.

Attendees enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, as well as games, making cards for Dayton Children’s Hospital patients, a food pantry collection and shoe donations for Samaritan’s Feet. Community members who attended the event also signed a card for the donors who provided money for the dinner.

