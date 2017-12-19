Posted on by

Hundreds gather for Raidersgiving


Submitted photos More than 200 individuals gathered for Wright State University’s Raidersgiving Nov. 23. The event invited Wright State community members to enjoy a feast made up of traditional Thanksgiving meal items.


Attendees enjoyed a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, as well as games, making cards for Dayton Children’s Hospital patients, a food pantry collection and shoe donations for Samaritan’s Feet. Community members who attended the event also signed a card for the donors who provided money for the dinner.


