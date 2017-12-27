Area Digest

Church hosts blood drive

BEAVERCREEK — Patterson Park Church in Beavercreek is showing support for January National Blood Donor Month with a community blood drive 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 13, in the gym, 3655 E. Patterson Road. “The Donor Tee” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

Adult volunteers

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center is accepting adult volunteer applications for those interested in doing secretarial work, data inputting, and receptionist duties. Those applying should have strong skills with MS Office Suite, have ability to answer the phone and take messages, basic knowledge of office equipment, and enjoy learning new things.

Volunteer positions have just opened in maternity, volunteer office, and other departments. Those interested should apply online at www.ketteringhealth.org/volunteer.

Volunteer drivers, escorts needed

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Senior Center is seeking volunteer drivers and escorts for the transportation program. The center provides rides for seniors who don’t have another viable way to get to the doctor, grocery, rehab, the Center, dialysis and many other destinations.

Each driver has an escort that rides along to assist with directions and loading and unloading passengers. You may call 937-426-6166 or stop by the Center to inquire about these and other volunteer opportunities. We are making a difference in other people’s lives, you can too.

Council meetings

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek City Council meets 6 p.m. the second and fourth Monday each month at City Hall, 1368 Research Park Drive, Second Floor. Workshops are held as needed.

Township trustees meetings

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Beavercreek Township Trustees meet 1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays at Beavercreek Township’s Community Room, 2195 Dayton-Xenia Road in the lower level of the Fire Station 61. Zoning commissioner meetings are held 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month.

News-Current Report

