Beavercreek police reports

Dec. 12

11:40 a.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 260 block of North Fairfield Road. ‘

2:17 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.

3:06 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 2500 block of Valdina Drive.

4:01 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1200 block of Oakleaf Drive.

7:11 p.m. — Lockout assistance was reported on the 3200 block of Patsie Drive.

10:19 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 3000 block of King James Drive.

Dec. 13

10:04 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 100 block of Magnolia Lane.

11:02 a.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the corner of North Fairfield and Kemp Road.

1:02 p.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.

3:30 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard.

6:18 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 100 block of Magnolia Lane.

8:26 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2700 block of Fairfield Commons Boulevard.

10:51 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2400 block of North Tulane Drive.

Dec. 14

12:23 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3100 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

7:29 a.m. — Lockout assistance was reported on the 1000 block of Tralee Trail.

7:30 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 4100 block of Indian Ripple Road.

Dec. 15

8:01 a.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 1000 block of Forest Drive.

11:26 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 3100 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

2:25 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2800 block of Vickie Drive.

4:02 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 600 block of Timberwood Drive.

9:54 p.m. — An intoxicated subject was reported on the 4000 block of Carondelet Drive.

Dec. 16

4:49 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3700 block of Park Drive.

12:27 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard.

5:27 p.m. — A parking violation was reported on the 2400 block of Banyon Drive.

9:40 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 200 block of Clover Lane.

Dec. 17

10:53 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 20 block of South Fairfield Road.

1:47 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 3100 block of Rodenbeck Drive.

6:16 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3100 block of Kemp Road.

9:08 p.m. — Panhandling was reported on the 3100 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

News-Current Report

News-Current Report complied by Natalie Jones.

