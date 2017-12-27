Parks ends year with projects

XENIA — The close of 2017 brings multiple projects throughout the region completed by the Greene County Park District, doing business as Greene County Parks and Trails, with funding provided by the park district’s levy passed in 2015.

Deferred maintenance projects have been completed or are underway as levy funds become available.

The five-year, 0.9-mill levy has funded these projects throughout Greene County:

— New deck at Clifton Lodge Reserve, 2762 S. River Rd., Clifton.

— Three new bridges at Sara Lee Arnovitz Reserve 350 Kinsey Rd., Xenia.

— New bridge at Indian Mound Reserve/Falls Parking Lot, 2750 US Rt. 42 Cedarville.

— Spur to Ohio-to-Erie Trail at Bob Evans Fields, Xenia.

— Caesars Ford Park, 520 Stringtown Rd., Xenia, demolition of Blue Jacket amphitheater.

— New canoe launch at Narrows Reserve, 2575 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek.

— Russ Nature Reserve, 2380 Kemp Rd., Beavercreek, home renovations towards multi-purpose venue facility.

— Rehab and seal coat paved trails throughout Greene County.

— New mileage/logo markers on paved trails throughout Greene County.

— New park fencing at Kinsey Mound Reserve, 965 Mound Ct., Xenia.

— New ranger vehicle with ranger vehicles receiving updated logos, stenciling.

— New raptor aviary at Narrows Reserve, 2750 Indian Ripple Rd., Xenia.

— Replaced naturalist passenger van for programming needs.

— Replaced naturalist pick-up truck for programming needs.

The park district has also awarded grants to several organizations that meet its mission, such as Owen’s Place in Beavercreek; Village of Yellow Springs, and the Village of Cedarville.

Additional park and trails improvements will continue into 2018 with funds made possible by the Greene County Park District levy.

For more information about the Greene County Park District or Greene County Parks and Trails, call 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com.

Shown is one of the three new bridges have been installed at Sara Lee Arnovitz Reserve in Xenia. A new bridge was recently placed at Indian Mound Reserve in Cedarville to offer access to the Cedar Cliff Falls. A new wraparound deck has been added to the Clifton Lodge and offers additional entertaining space to those reserving the popular venue.

News-Current Report

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks and Trails.

