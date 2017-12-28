Mullins makes 100th lifetime donation

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek donor Barry Mullins is a computer hacker by trade, teaching Air Force Institute of Technology students how to be cyber warriors. But there’s one code he’s learned that has only one way to crack — to reach 100 lifetime blood donations, you must be a Donor for Life.

Mullins achieved the 100th donation milestone on Dec. 7 at the Dayton Community Blood Center. It was his sixth donation of the year. He diligently maintains a maximum pace of six or seven donations per year, no deviations and no surprises.

“I’ve been coming down and I was waiting for this!” said Barry. “I kept track.”

It’s no surprise a computer engineer would be precise about the numbers. Computer engineering was his major at the University of Evansville and he earned his master’s degree from AFIT. He followed that with a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Mullins’ career with the US Air Force spans 34 years, including 21 years of active duty. With global cyber threats and computer warfare on the rise, his current job is especially fulfilling.

“I teach how to hack into computers,” he said. “I hack into computers and teach Air Force people how to do it. We know how the bad guys do it.”

He is equally enthused about achieving his 100 donation milestone.

When the New Year comes, he’ll start calculating his next 100 donation milestone.

“It’s the right thing to do,” he said.

News-Current Report

Story courtesy of the Community Blood Center.

