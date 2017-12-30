Pearle Vision EyeCare opens in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Pearle Vision, a leading national premium eye care brand, opened its doors Dec. 20 in The Greene Town Center.

Located at 4419 Walnut Street, unit F-117, the new Pearle Vision EyeCare Center is the neighborhood hub for genuine eye care, with access to state-of-the-art eye exam equipment and an expansive collection of designer frames.

Bill Noble, founder of West Point Optical Group, will open the location and manage daily operations alongside a team consisting of seasoned eye care professionals, including opticians and managers. Noble currently owns more than 55 Pearle Vision EyeCare Centers. With his experience in the optical industry, Noble will deliver the genuine eye care Pearle Vision is known for providing to patients.

“We’re excited to open our Beavercreek EyeCare Center and become a trusted provider of vision care in the neighborhood,” said Noble. “Our team is looking forward to serving patients here in Beavercreek and providing quality eye care in our community.”

Pearle Vision, which pledges “Nobody Cares for Eyes More Than Pearle,” prides itself on delivering exceptional care to patients that goes beyond a routine eye exam. Pearle Vision ensures each patient receives personalized care that takes the whole individual into account.

“Quality eye care is our top priority, and we have no doubt Bill and his team will give the people of Beavercreek just that,” said Alex Wilkes, general manager of Pearle Vision. “Bill shares our commitment to excellent service and his values align with our mission to give our patients state-of-the-art technology wrapped in a level of personal care that is second to none.”

Pearle Vision in Beavercreek is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The EyeCare Center is closed on Sunday.

To schedule an appointment, call 513-449-1318 or set up an appointment online by visiting www.pearlevision.com.

Story courtesy of Pearle Vision EyeCare.

