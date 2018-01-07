New Empire Court office building to include dentist offices

FAIRBORN — A new office building will soon be constructed and open at 1105 Empire Court, at the corner of Commerce Center Boulevard.

The facility will include three units. Two are already reserved for dentistry offices, including Simple Innovations Dentistry and Dr. Rae Implant Dentistry. Building Owners Synergy Building Systems are currently seeking a third tenant for the remaining space. Council members highlighted during the Dec. 18 meeting that they were happy to see additional businesses come to the area before approving the new office building.

The lot is approximately .9284 acres and will include 33 parking spaces. The building measures out to be approximately 9,600 square feet. Maple and magnolia trees as well as other landscaping elements will be planted to provide a buffer between the new office building and future tenants along Empire Court and Commerce Center Boulevard. The building will be constructed of stone, fiber cement, EIFS and brick. Owners plan to keep the building open during typical daytime hours.

Council member Colin Morrow pointed out that the addition of two new dentist offices in the upcoming office building makes four total dentists on Commerce Center Boulevard. During his campaign, he highlighted that he wishes to see the Commerce Center Boulevard-area experience a surge of economic development.

“It’s good to see Commerce Center (Boulevard) getting developed out,” Morrow said.

Officials from Synergy Building Systems pointed out that they are closing on the land on Friday, Jan. 5. They said they are hopeful to have construction done by the late summer months.

“This is good news for Fairborn, especially out on Commerce Center Boulevard, seeing some development moving out there,” Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller said.

