Community library announces programs

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Community Library is planning a variety of programs for people of all ages in January. The library is located at 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road. Some programs require registration for more information or to register call 937-352-4001.

Bi-weekly Readers for ages 4-7, 1-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 22. Perfect for new readers. Registration required.

Calling All Teen Yarn Crafters, 4:45-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 22. Beginner to advanced knitters and crocheters are welcomed for these sessions. Must bring your own supplies. Registration required.

Teen Advisory Group for grades 6-12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9. Over snacks, we’ll talk about books and programs and activities. Registration required.

Tuesday Tech Tips for adults, 12-2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 23 at the Beavercreek Senior Center, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road. Enjoy one-on-one instruction with Beavercreek community librarians for basic computer help with things like email, searching the Internet, and using Facebook. Bring your laptop, phone, or tablet and learn how to download apps or set up your contacts.

Book Discussion: Major Pettigrew’s Last Stand for adults, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9. Registration required.

Snowy Stories with Mr. Tim for ages 3-6, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10. Join Mr. Tim for some stories that celebrate his favorite type of weather: snow. Registration required.

Spirit Animals Book Club for ages 7-12, 4:45-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. Join us for a snack and listen to Mr. Tim read the first few chapters of a book in the Spirit Animal series. Registration required.

Millennial Meet-Up Game Night for adults, 8-10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. Hang out with other 20- and 30-somethings while playing a variety of board games. This event takes place after-hours at the library and includes refreshments and pizza. Registration required.

Anime Club for ages 12-17, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12. Join Miss Krista for a monthly episode from a great anime series followed by anime games. Registration required.

Gaming and Pizza for grades 6-12, 12-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. Pizza and games. Registration required.

Trolls Winter Reading Challenge Begins for ages 2-10, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16. Even Bergens knows reading’s important. Find your happy place and sign up and read for 18 hours in 7 weeks (with your family). Then return your reading record to the library to receive a small prize and an entry for the prize drawings, plus an invitation to the Trolls party in March.

Calling All Yarn Crafters for adults, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18. Beginner to advanced yarn crafters are invited to bring their own projects and supplies and hang out with other yarn lovers. Registration required.

Mr. Tim’s Writing Class for ages 9-14, 1-2:45 p.m. Friday, Jan, 19, 26. Mr. Tim is a published author and will make you one by the end of the class. We’ll study poetry and fiction and create a collection to be published on Amazon. Permission slips available in the Children’s department. Registration required.

Balms, Bombs, and Butters for adults, 10:30-12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19. Take home lip balm, bath bombs, and a body butter that you make in class. Bring a dishpan to use in this class and carry your items home. Registration required.

Paws to Read for ages 3-12 w/adult, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Read to our four-footed furry friends from the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association. Registration required.

Tween Gaming and Pizza for grades 3-7, 12-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Pizza and games. Registration required.

Preschool Story Time for ages 4-6, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, 29. Join Mr. Tim for weekly stories. Registration required.

How to Avoid Probate for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22. Learn the four reasons why estate planning is important in helping to prevent probate. Local attorney Tom Culpepper discusses how much one can lose by not pre-planning, and provides informative literature. Registration required.

Baby Story Time for ages 6-23 months, 10:30-11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 30. Join Miss Anjanette and Miss Catherine for songs and rhymes and baby games with a story or two. Registration required.

Toddler Story Time for ages 2-3, 10:30-11:25 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 31. Join Miss Gail for some wiggles and some giggles and stories too. Registration required.

Simple Drop Earrings with Beads for adults, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. Learn how to make gorgeous earrings with beads and wire. Registration required.

Millennial Meet-Up Craft Night: Simple Drop Earrings for adults, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. Hang out with other 20-and 30-somethings and learn how to make gorgeous earrings with beads and wire. LRegistration required.

Organized and Productive: Tackle your To-Do List, Email, and More for adults, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. Lori Firsdon presents practical advice on how to get organized for the new year. Registration required.

Lego Play Day for ages 5-12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. See what you can build with our Legos. Make something awesome and we’ll display it all month. Registration required.

Teen DIY Mini Painting for grades 6-12, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30. Each student receives a 4 x 4 inch canvas board and a mini-easel to display your finished acrylic painting. Registration required.

Doughnuts and Dystopias: Teen Book Club for ages 13-18, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30. Bring your book and your appetite to enjoy some doughnuts. Registration required.

Valentine Cards with Miss Catherine for ages 8-13, 4:45-5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31. Join Miss Catherine to make special cards for those special someones. Registration required.

For a complete schedule of activities stop by the library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.

Information courtesy of the Beavercreek Community Library.

Information courtesy of the Beavercreek Community Library.