Books & Co. to host authors

BEAVERCREEK — Books & Co. at The Greene will have two events to start off the New Year.

There will be a free writers min-seminar Jan. 14 and Michael DiMartino introduces his novel Jan. 17.

Antioch Writers Workshop representative Megan Harwill present a free mini-seminar entitled New Year’s Resolutions for Writers 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14.

Resolve to make 2018 your year for making – and achieving—writing goals. You will learn practical hands-on tools so that you have a manageable list of to-dos to turn inspiration into achievement.

Michael Dante DiMartino, author of Rebel Genius, will introduce Warrior Genius, book 2 in his kids fantasy series 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17.

He describes his work as “having plenty of action and adventure along the way, along with an abundance of magic and wonder! It’s an immersive world that a child can get lost in and one that I hope will inspire them to dream, create, connect, and overcome.”

DiMartino is the co-creator of the award-winning animated Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender and its sequel, The Legend of Korra.

Books & Co. is located in The Greene, 4453 Walnut St.

News-Current Report

Story courtesy of Books & Co.

