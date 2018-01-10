Beavercreek police reports

Dec. 27
6:39 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3400 block of Napanee Drive.
12:24 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 3100 block of Willow Bound East.
3:04 p.m. — A peace officer was requested on the 3600 block of Charlene Drive.
6:25 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 2400 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
10:32 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 500 block of Rustic Trail.
Dec. 28
11:17 a.m. — Criminal damaging was reported on the 2200 block of Crab Tree Drive.
12:29 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2700 block of Crone Road.
2:45 p.m. — Lockout assistance was reported on the 3400 block of Fairwood Drive.
4:14 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 3900 block of Gardenview Drive.
7:20 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the corner of Beaver Valley and Dayton Xenia Road.
Dec. 29
5:52 a.m. — A dead body was reported on the 1300 block of Cowman Court.
10:58 a.m. — A protection order violation was reported on the 1700 block of Ken Klare Drive.
4:52 p.m. — An officer was requested on the 3500 block of Southbrook Drive.
8:51 p.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on Hillsdale Drive.
Dec. 30
8:30 a.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 4400 block of Indian Ripple Road.
10:27 a.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the 2000 block of Turnbull Road.
12:43 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2600 block of Greene Hills Drive.
7:40 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 700 block of Alpha Road.
Dec. 31
10:38 a.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 2800 block of Lantz Road.
2:02 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 1600 block of Shady Lane.
9:01 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3300 block of Claydor Drive.
Jan. 1
12:11 a.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 2300 block of Kewanna Lane.
6:16 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3800 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.
8:53 a.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the 3800 block of East Patterson Road.
8:44 p.m. — Criminal damaging was reported on the 2700 block of Centre Drive.
11:54 p.m. — A 911 hang up was reported on the 4200 block of Coventry Court.
