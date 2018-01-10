Beavercreek police reports

Dec. 27

6:39 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3400 block of Napanee Drive.

12:24 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 3100 block of Willow Bound East.

3:04 p.m. — A peace officer was requested on the 3600 block of Charlene Drive.

6:25 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 2400 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

10:32 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 500 block of Rustic Trail.

Dec. 28

11:17 a.m. — Criminal damaging was reported on the 2200 block of Crab Tree Drive.

12:29 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2700 block of Crone Road.

2:45 p.m. — Lockout assistance was reported on the 3400 block of Fairwood Drive.

4:14 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 3900 block of Gardenview Drive.

7:20 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the corner of Beaver Valley and Dayton Xenia Road.

Dec. 29

5:52 a.m. — A dead body was reported on the 1300 block of Cowman Court.

10:58 a.m. — A protection order violation was reported on the 1700 block of Ken Klare Drive.

4:52 p.m. — An officer was requested on the 3500 block of Southbrook Drive.

8:51 p.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on Hillsdale Drive.

Dec. 30

8:30 a.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 4400 block of Indian Ripple Road.

10:27 a.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the 2000 block of Turnbull Road.

12:43 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2600 block of Greene Hills Drive.

7:40 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 700 block of Alpha Road.

Dec. 31

10:38 a.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 2800 block of Lantz Road.

2:02 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 1600 block of Shady Lane.

9:01 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3300 block of Claydor Drive.

Jan. 1

12:11 a.m. — Fireworks were reported on the 2300 block of Kewanna Lane.

6:16 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3800 block of Colonel Glenn Highway.

8:53 a.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the 3800 block of East Patterson Road.

8:44 p.m. — Criminal damaging was reported on the 2700 block of Centre Drive.

11:54 p.m. — A 911 hang up was reported on the 4200 block of Coventry Court.

News-Current Report

News-Current Report complied by Natalie Jones.

