BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Midwest Show Choir Invitational Classic will be held Jan. 12-13 at Beavercreek High School.

Sixteen different groups from the tri-state area will be competing for middle school and high school awards. There will be a daytime awards ceremony where six finalists will be named. The six will perform again Saturday evening during finals and they will be ranked to determine the grand champion.

Beavercreek’s three show choir choirs -New Horizons, Entourage and Friends – will perform in exhibition.

The Middle School Competition will take place 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12. Cost is $12. The High School Competition will be held 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. Cos is $15. The Evening Finals will be held 8 p.m. cost is $10. There is an all day combo cost of $20. Children age 5 and under $5 and children under 10 $10.

