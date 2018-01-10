Sheriff’s sergeant promoted to captain

Following tradition, Sgt. Beth Prall pins a badge on her husband, Capt. Shawn Prall, during the swearing-in ceremony.

Daughters Courtney and Peyton pin Capt. Prall’s uniform to mark their father’s promotion.

Daughters Courtney and Peyton pin Capt. Prall’s uniform to mark their father’s promotion.

Photos by Anna Bolton | News-Current

Sheriff Gene Fischer gives the oath of office to Capt. Shawn Prall Jan. 5 in a Greene County Common Pleas courtroom. Prall was promoted from sergeant to captain, assuming duties in the road and civil services section.

Following tradition, Sgt. Beth Prall pins a badge on her husband, Capt. Shawn Prall, during the swearing-in ceremony.

http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/01/web1_Beth.jpg Following tradition, Sgt. Beth Prall pins a badge on her husband, Capt. Shawn Prall, during the swearing-in ceremony.

Daughters Courtney and Peyton pin Capt. Prall’s uniform to mark their father’s promotion.

http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/01/web1_CourtneyPeyton.jpg Daughters Courtney and Peyton pin Capt. Prall’s uniform to mark their father’s promotion.

Daughters Courtney and Peyton pin Capt. Prall’s uniform to mark their father’s promotion.

http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/01/web1_Daughters-Courtney-.jpg Daughters Courtney and Peyton pin Capt. Prall’s uniform to mark their father’s promotion.

Photos by Anna Bolton | News-Current Sheriff Gene Fischer gives the oath of office to Capt. Shawn Prall Jan. 5 in a Greene County Common Pleas courtroom. Prall was promoted from sergeant to captain, assuming duties in the road and civil services section.