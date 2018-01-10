Posted on by

Sheriff’s sergeant promoted to captain


Photos by Anna Bolton | News-Current Sheriff Gene Fischer gives the oath of office to Capt. Shawn Prall Jan. 5 in a Greene County Common Pleas courtroom. Prall was promoted from sergeant to captain, assuming duties in the road and civil services section.


Sheriff Gene Fischer gives the oath of office to Capt. Shawn Prall Jan. 5 in a Greene County Common Pleas courtroom. Prall was promoted from sergeant to captain, assuming duties in the road and civil services section.

