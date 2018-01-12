Posted on by

Local Lego experts converge

In all, six teams from Greene County advanced to the Ohio Championship: Hobbots, Beavercreek Superbuilders, Psychic Pineapples, Square Roots, Robo Rebels, and Darth Foxes.


Referees came dressed to officiate and have fun.


Barb Slone | News-Current Several local FIRST Lego League teams competed at the district tournament at Wright State University over the weekend Jan. 6-7. The Beavercreek Superbuilders team advanced to February’s Ohio Championship at Wright State and also received the first place Champion’s Award as well as first place for robot performance. The team had the highest score in the three robot games as well, scoring 260 in round three.


Barb Slone | News-Current

Several local FIRST Lego League teams competed at the district tournament at Wright State University over the weekend Jan. 6-7. The Beavercreek Superbuilders team advanced to February’s Ohio Championship at Wright State and also received the first place Champion’s Award as well as first place for robot performance. The team had the highest score in the three robot games as well, scoring 260 in round three.

