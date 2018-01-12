Council approves phase two

BEAVERCREEK — Traditions of Beavercreek will soon welcome a new addition at its Autumn Leaf Drive and Shakertown Road intersection.

Beavercreek City Council just approved all phases of the specific site plan that was presented for phase two of this assisted living facility.

Applicant, Leo Brown Group, petitioned the second phase for the construction of nine additional four-unit garden home buildings, for a total of 36 additional garden homes.

In 2014, city council allowed the construction of an 80,000 square foot assisted living facility and three 9,400 square foot independent living facility. Since then, a growing interest in the independent living units. In April, the facility requested that an additional 19 acres be allowed for an addition of 14 four-unit garden homes and five two-unit garden home buildings. This is part of a three phase construction plan.

The approved buildings will be a single story. Each unit will include an attached single car garage, and will have individual entrances at the front of each unit. The biggest issue among council was the number of visitor parking spaces. Some council members wanted the developer to add an additional six visitor parking spots.

“I don’t want to mandate builders on what to do, but I would like to have the developer agree to it,” Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone said.

While some council members voiced their opinions about additional visitor parking spots needed, others questioned the need.

“Seniors are more social now. They have card parties, family gatherings and other social events,” Vice Mayor Julie Vann said. “We shouldn’t be limiting them from having visitors.”

The suggestion was to add an additional six visitor parking spots. It was eventually added as another condition. The builder agreed to the addition.

“I hope council approves this application, because I’ve been waiting for this for a long time and am excited to move in,” Beavercreek resident Judith Evania said.

The specific site plan was approved with 13 conditions including that specifically details the requirements for landscaping, parking lot and grounds areas, lighting fixtures, drainage, construction hours, retention ponds maintenance, grading, additional visitor parking spots, and more.

“Thank you for bringing up the problem with visitor parking at these facilities,” Beavercreek resident Sidney Goehring said. “I manage parents and grandparents in their 80s and 90s and their garages become their overflow storage. The vehicles take up the space in the driveway. Then, nurses and physical care people who have to come to the homes, have nowhere to park.”

Phase three will be presented soon.

By Danielle Coots For the News-Current

Danielle Coots is a freelance writer for Greene County News.

