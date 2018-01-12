Commissioners elect president, vice president

XENIA — The Greene County Board of Commissioners elected a new president and vice president at their re-organizational meeting Jan. 8.

Commissioner Tom Koogler will take on the role of president while Commissioner Alan Anderson will assume the position of vice president.

Regular meetings will continue to be held 1 p.m. every Thursday. If there is a holiday or a scheduling conflict, the board will generally meet that week 9 a.m. Tuesdays.

Public hearings will be held the first Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. or 6:30 p.m.

Board members will serve on the same boards and committees as 2017.

Each commissioner is elected at-large to serve a four-year term. Anderson’s term expires Dec. 31 while Glaser and Koogler’s terms run through January 2021.

By Anna Bolton adewine@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.

