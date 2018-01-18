Beavercreek communtity library to host free bluegrass concert

BEAVERCREEK — Bluegrass chart-toppers Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers will give a free concert at 2-4 p.m. Jan 28 at the Beavercreek Community Library.

In addition to playing a free concert in the middle of the library, Mullins will also speak about the Bluegrass Music Heritage Project—an exhibit that documents the cultural and historical significance of bluegrass in southwestern Ohio. Beavercreek Community Library will host an exhibit based on the project starting Jan 28. The display features hundreds of photographs chronicling the evolution of bluegrass music in southwestern Ohio, highlighted by artists such as the Osborne Brothers, Red Allen, and Jimmy Martin.

Mullins is uniquely qualified to present on the history of bluegrass. His father was the legendary broadcaster Paul Mullins, so bluegrass superstars were close family friends while he was growing up. Now a broadcaster himself and owner of local radio station WBZI, Joe Mullins remains immersed in bluegrass culture.

“Paul and son Joe have broadcast great classic country, bluegrass, and gospel while teaching us—and our neighbors—to respect our mountain heritage and cultural gifts,” wrote Yellow Springs bluegrass scholar Fred Bartenstein in the liner notes for the band’s 2012 album They’re Playing My Song.

The Bluegrass Music Heritage Project is a partnership of Miami University Regionals Appalachian Studies, the Smith Library of Regional History of the Lane Libraries, Greene County Public Library, and the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County. Mullins and Bartenstein both helped to create the display, as did Miami University Professor of History Curt Ellison.

The Greene County Public Library system is available online at www.greenelibrary.info. The library system consists of seven locations: Beavercreek, Jamestown, Cedarville, Fairborn, Yellow Springs, Xenia and Bellbrook.

submitted photo Radio Ramblers will be at Community Library http://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/01/web1_RadioRamble.jpg submitted photo Radio Ramblers will be at Community Library

News-Current Report

courtesy of The Greene County Public Library system.

courtesy of The Greene County Public Library system.