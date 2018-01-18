Dr. Bunch headlines Farm Forum

XENIA — Greene County Farm Forum Monday, Jan. 22 will feature Dr. Clarence Bunch who is the Assocate Director of Central State University’s Cooperative Extension Service.

Dr. Bunch will share extension programs as well as agriculture related courses offered by Central State University. CSU is an accredited 1890 land-grant university with a 130-year tradition of preparing students from diverse backgrounds for leadership, research, and service.

The program will start at 6:30 p.m. with a meal and will be held at Union United Methodist Church, 1145 Union Road. The meal costs $12 per person and will be served prior to the program which starts around 7:15 p.m. RSVP to Paul Ayres by Friday, Jan. 19 if you intend to have dinner. No reservations are necessary to attend the meeting.

For reservations contact Paul Ayres at 937-352-6379 or email him at payres1@woh.rr.com. The meeting is open to the public and is sponsored by Greene County Farm Forum.

Story courtesy of Greene County Farm Forum.

