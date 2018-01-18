Area Digest

TAB seeks members

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek is seeking applicants for a newly created board to advise council on the planting, care and removal of trees.

The Tree Advisory Board (TAB) builds community support for the city’s tree programs, and educates residents on issues related to the City’s trees and urban forests. The board also coordinates the annual Arbor Day celebration and establishes and maintains an inventory of city street trees.

Meetings are held monthly 4 p.m. Thursdays.Anyone interested may contact Dianne Lampton, 937-320-7388 or lampton@beavercreekohio.gov

Sci portrays Brown

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Historical Society will welcome LaVerne Sci portraying Hallie Quinn Brown at their January Quarterly Meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23 in the Fellowship Hall of Peace Lutheran Church, 3530 Dayton-Xenia Roa.

Hallie Quinn Brown is the least recognized but quite outstanding citizen of early Ohio and Greene County. She was an abolitionist, speaker, educator writer, political activist and a social reformer. She was born to former slaves but graduated from Wilberforce in 1873. She traveled and lectured extensively in Europe and was twice presented to Queen Victoria. She was inducted into the Greene County Hall of Fame posthumously in 2017.

For more information contact Jill Kincer at WmKincer@aol.com.

Church hosts blood drive

BEAVERCREEK — Patterson Park Church in Beavercreek is showing support for January National Blood Donor Month with a community blood drive 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 13, in the gym, 3655 E. Patterson Road. “The Donor Tee” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

Adult volunteers

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center is accepting adult volunteer applications for those interested in doing secretarial work, data inputting, and receptionist duties. Those applying should have strong skills with MS Office Suite, have ability to answer the phone and take messages, basic knowledge of office equipment, and enjoy learning new things.

Volunteer positions have just opened in maternity, volunteer office, and other departments. Those interested should apply online at www.ketteringhealth.org/volunteer.

Volunteer drivers, escorts needed

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Senior Center is seeking volunteer drivers and escorts for the transportation program. The center provides rides for seniors who don’t have another viable way to get to the doctor, grocery, rehab, the Center, dialysis and many other destinations.

Each driver has an escort that rides along to assist with directions and loading and unloading passengers. You may call 937-426-6166 or stop by the Center to inquire about these and other volunteer opportunities. We are making a difference in other people’s lives, you can too.

Council meetings

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek City Council meets 6 p.m. the second and fourth Monday each month at City Hall, 1368 Research Park Drive, Second Floor. Workshops are held as needed.

Township trustees meetings

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Beavercreek Township Trustees meet 1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays at Beavercreek Township’s Community Room, 2195 Dayton-Xenia Road in the lower level of the Fire Station 61. Zoning commissioner meetings are held 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month.

News-Current Report

News-Current report compiled by Merrilee Embs.

