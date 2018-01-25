Trip to local lakes offers winter birding

BEAVERCREEK — Participants can join Greene County Parks & Trails on a local field trip to area lakes to view the birds that are beginning their journey north from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10.

The trip will begin and end at the Narrows Reserve Nature Center, 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

The day will begin with an optional hour-long workshop on winter bird identification. The field trip will begin at 10 a.m.

According to GCP&T naturalists, many of these birds are only seen in Ohio during migration. Participants will visit Cowan Lake in Clinton County and Caesar Creek Lake in Warren County with staff naturalists.

Attendees should bring a lunch and binoculars.

Cost is $20 per Greene County resident; $25, non-resident. Pre-registration required by Friday, Feb. 2.

For more information call GCP&T at 937-562-6440, visit gcparkstrails.com or email info@gcparkstrails.com.

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails.

