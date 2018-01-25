Beavercreek police reports

Jan. 9

5:42 a.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the corner of Southfield Drive and Big Stone Road.

7:34 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 4100 block of Ridgecliff Drive.

8:59 a.m. — A 911 hang up was reported on the 70 block of Sylvania Drive.

1:18 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1900 block of North Fairfield Road.

3:20 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 500 block of Grange Hall Road.

5:03 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 4000 block of Carondelet Drive.

7:26 p.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the corner of Hibiscus Way and Pentagon Boulevard.

10:13 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2700 block of Fairfield Commons Boulevard.

Jan. 10

7:47 a.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the corner of Lantz and Hanes Road.

8:35 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 2300 block of County Line Road.

10:51 a.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the corner of Claydor and King James Drive.

1:56 p.m. — An overdose was reported on the 2300 block of Big Sur Circle.

2:14 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.

4:36 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of Glennview Drive.

7:25 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1800 block of Turnbull Road.

9:49 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 4400 block of Indian Ripple Road.

9:53 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 2600 block of Richmar Drive.

Jan. 11

6:48 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3700 block of Park Overlook Drive.

9:14 a.m. — Found Property was reported on the 2400 block of North Fairfield Road.

12:51 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 3300 block of Pentagon Boulevard.

1:19 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 300 block of Woodcroft Trail.

2:03 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3900 block of Winthrop Drive.

5:09 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported.

8:08 p.m. — An animal complaint was reported on the 4000 block of Gardenview Drive.

8:37 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1300 block of Research Park Drive.

News-Current Report

News-Current Report complied by Natalie Jones.

